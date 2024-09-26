Street Drug Could Be Legal In Mass. Come November 5, 2024

The election is coming up on November 5, 2024, and Massachusetts could legalize psychedelics with Question 4.

Massachusetts voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in 2016. It wasn't a landslide, but the people spoke and now cannabis retailers are plentiful. New York followed and now Massachusetts stores in the western part of the state who saw regulars from NY are fighting to stay as profitable as possible.

MA Could Legalize This Controversial Drug In 2024

Was cannabis just the beginning? States like Colorado and Oregon have taken steps to incorporate the benefits of psychedelics and Massachusetts looks to be next.

The proposed law would create a commission to regulate the use of plant-based psychedelic substances like psilocybin mushrooms.

People 21 and older would be able to legally consume psychedelics at a licensed therapy center.

The measure would also decriminalize the possession of psychedelics like psilocybin, ibogaine and mescaline. Such substances remain illegal federally. -wbur.org

The state of mental health in this country is not the best, especially emerging from the pandemic. I benefit greatly from SSRIs and I believe in better living through chemistry.

Question 4 on the Massachusetts ballot in the November 5, 2024 election

A YES VOTE would allow persons over age 21 to use certain natural psychedelic substances under licensed supervision and to grow and possess limited quantities of those substances in their home, and would create a commission to regulate those substances.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law regarding natural psychedelic substances.

What is Massachusetts projected to vote?

While the results are almost evenly split, support for the measure waned among voters over 45 years old. -wbur.org

This Colorado Law Took Effect July 1, 2023

People are allowed to grow and consume psilocybin and psilocybin mushrooms and their derivatives; as well as have ibogaine; mescaline; and DMT for “personal use.” The law does not set specific quantity limits. (Note that the law does not cover LSD, which remains fully criminalized). -cpr.org

Similar to cannabis, Massachusetts would vote to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic reasons, not recreational.

There are a litany of documentaries that expound on the benefits of psychedelics when it comes to mental health on numerous streaming platforms, so take your pick.