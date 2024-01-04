There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the U.S. several times, but publications like U.S. News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

A strong economy depends on many factors, but one of the most important factors is a solid job market and one Massachusetts city was named one of the strongest local job markets in the nation.

Massachusetts City Named Strongest Local Job Market in the U.S.

According to a new study release by WalletHub that looked at the best cities to find a job, Boston, Massachusetts was named one of the strongest local job markets in the country, coming in 10th on the list.

Scottdale, Arizona took the top spot on the list, followed by Tampa, Florida, Salt Lake City, Utah, Columbia, Maryland, and Austin, Texas rounding out the top five.

Ten CIties with the Strongest Local Job Markets in the United States

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

2. Tampa, Florida

3. Salt Lake City, Utah

4. Columbia, Maryland

5. Austin, Texas

6. Atlanta, Georgia

7. Seattle, Washington

8. Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

9. Plano, Texas

10. Boston, Massachusetts

To determine the strongest local job markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from job opportunities per job seeker to employment growth to the monthly average starting salary.