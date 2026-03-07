Berkshire County is currently in that mixed weather stage. You know what I mean. We have a mix of rain, ice, snow, and slush. It's just a bunch of slop. It's to the point where school delays throughout the Berkshires have occurred twice within the last couple of days. But the good news is the weather is getting warmer, and winter can't hang on forever, even though it's been relentless.

One thing to keep in mind regarding the weather and temperature transition is snow tires, particularly studded snow tires. Naturally, you'll want to keep them on your car in mixed weather, especially if snow and ice are involved, but there will come a point where driving with studded snow tires in Massachusetts will be illegal.

When Do Studded Snow Tires Have to Be Switched Out in Massachusetts?

The good news is you have plenty of time to drive on them before they have to be switched out for regular tires. Massachusetts motorists have to get their studded snow tires removed from their vehicles at the end of April. While it is legal to have studded snow tires on your car during the winter months, April 30th is the last day you can have them on your car. If you keep your studded snow tires on beyond that date, you could be hit with a $50 fine.

Driving With Studded Snow Tires Can Be Hazardous

Not only can you be fined, but driving around with studded snow tires in the late spring and summer months can be hazardous. Here's what Nokian Tires had to say about this:

The very compounds crafted to make tires safe in winter conditions aren’t built to withstand heat or consistently wet roads. Simply put, winter tires do not have the necessary characteristics for safe summer driving, even if they have sufficient tread depth.

This is just something to keep in mind as the weather gets warmer and we get into the spring season. As stated earlier, you still have plenty of time before those tires must come off. Just to be safe, mark it on your calendar.

