Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Folks who have visited Massachusetts can attest to all it offers its visitors and one travel publication shared a great new Bay State travel destination with the world.

Travel + Leisure just published a list of the Best New U.S. Resorts and a posh new Cape Cod, Massachusetts resort has made the list at number four.

New Martha's Vineyard Resort Named Best in the United States

Travel + Leisure selected the Faraway Martha's Vineyard as one of the best new resorts in the country.

Martha’s Vineyard — with its golden beaches, illuminated lighthouses, seafood shacks, and periwinkle hydrangea bushes — is the prototype for a classic New England summer escape. And while structured navy stripes and fish paintings have their place, Faraway Martha’s Vineyard trades the old-school nautical aesthetic found throughout the Vineyard for something breezy, refined, and whimsical.

Owner Blue Flag Partners and design firm Workshop/APD transformed the Vineyard’s beloved old Kelley House and its surrounding buildings into the second Faraway location (the first opened on Nantucket in 2021). Bohemian influences from the 1960s and ‘70s are felt throughout the 58 guest rooms and suites — which range from standard rooms in Kelley House to two-bedroom suites in the adjacent houses — and in the lobby, with ceiling-high bookshelves adorned with bursts of jewel-toned florals and black-and-white tapestries.