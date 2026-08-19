Styx to Perform in Massachusetts This Fall

As summer vacation winds down, families are looking ahead to back-to-school season, and while the return to the classroom is the main focus for many at the moment, this time of year is also fair season, and Massachusetts has plenty of fairs coming up.

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The Big E is Back and Live Music Returns to the Massachusetts Venue

One of the massive fairs coming up in Massachusetts is The Big E in West Springfield. The fair takes place over two weeks and offers plenty of things to do. Naturally, The Big E offers top bands and performers from the music industry. The venue is a great one to catch some of your favorite music.

READ MORE: Two '80s Hard Rock Bands Coming to The Big E in Massachusetts

The Big E Has Had Some Amazing Classic Rockers Perform Over the Years

I remember years ago seeing Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Big E. It was a fantastic show and my first of a few times seeing the classic rockers. Another artist I was glad to see at The Big E about 10-11 years ago was Ace Frehley. Being a huge Kiss fan, I was thrilled to hear a mix of Ace solo songs and Kiss songs. The really cool thing was that Ace and his band performed some Kiss rarities and some songs that Kiss never performed live. That's a big treat for a Kiss fan.

Big Name Classic Rockers Perform at The Big E This October

Speaking of classic rock bands performing at The Big E, another group is coming to the West Springfield Venue on October 4, and that group is Styx. Styx is another band I have seen perform live a couple of times, and they are always spot on. Yes, Dennis DeYoung is long gone from the band, but you don't really notice he's missing; that's how good this rendition of Styx is live. Styx will be at The Big E on October 4.

Other big-name acts coming to The Big E include the following:

Roger Daltrey – September 20, 2026

Alice Cooper – September 20, 2026

The Beach Boys – September 24, 2026

Great White – September 29, 2026

Get your calendar out because there is plenty of entertainment to go around this fall.

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker