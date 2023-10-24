Summery Weather Headed For Massachusetts This Week

Warmer temperatures and sunshine are headed to the bay state for the last full week of October. Record setting warmth is possible in the upcoming days.

Boston, MA

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 78F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Worcester, MA

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Pittsfield, MA

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 73F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

The eastern part of Massachusetts looks to be warmer than the west with this next weather pattern.

Indian Summer or Second Summer

The term Indian Summer basically means a lil stretch of warmer than normal autumn temperatures come October and into early November.

An Indian summer is typically caused by a sharp shift in the jet stream from the south to the north. The warm weather may last anywhere from a few days to over a week and may happen multiple times before winter arrives for good. -farmersalmanac.com

Is It That Bad To Say Indian Summer, Shall It Be Cancelled?

I suppose you should ask a native American.

The phrase Indian Summer probably has racist origins. Sometimes the phrase Indian Summer was used to describe times of depletion, inconsistency, and infertility. This is a familiar derogatory trope also reflected in the phrase Indian Giver. -a-z-animals.com

We really don't know for sure.

One theory suggests that early American settlers mistook the sight of sun rays through the hazy autumn air for Native American campfires, resulting in the name “Indian summer.” Others speculate that Native Americans recognized this weather pattern and used the opportunity to gather additional food for the winter.

Indian Summer is sometimes referred to as Second Summer. I hope you guys enjoy the warmer temperatures.