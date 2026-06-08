Looking To Soak Up The Sun In Solitude? These Are The Best “Hidden” Beaches In Massachusetts
Here's a question, Massachusetts residents: Who doesn't like going to the beach? I ask that question already knowing that there are folks out there who probably HATE the beach, but I don't know of anyone personally.
I have so many fond memories of going to the beach as a kid. With my father being a Navy man for 30+ years, my family lived all over the place. Almost everywhere we lived, you can bet there was a beach (or several) nearby.
When we lived in Hawaii, there was Waikiki Beach, which was no biggie. It just happens to be one of the most famous beaches in the entire world!!!! Guam had Gab Gab Beach, which is one of the best places to snorkel that I've ever seen.
When we lived in Florida, there were plenty of beaches to choose from, and the same holds for both Connecticut and Massachusetts. I would have to say that Philadelphia was probably the only place I've lived where not a single scrap of beach sand could be found.
I mention all of this because a recent study looked at the best "hidden" beaches across the country and, believe it or not, the Bay State lands on the list THREE times for best "hidden" beaches!
According to the website for cost-effective travel, Frugal Flyer, more and more travelers nowadays are skipping the packed, overcrowded beaches for destinations that are less well known.
Frugal Flyer surveyed over 3,000 locals to discover the best well-kept-secret beaches in the country. These are beaches with beautiful scenery, lots of free parking, and not many crowds.
Before we uncover Massachusetts' hidden gems, let's take a look at the top 10 across the U.S. overall, according to Frugal Flyer's survey:
- Awahua Beach - Hawaii
- Pa'ako Cove - Hawaii
- Gray's Beach - Hawaii (I've been to this one, located in Waikiki. The view of Diamond Head is spectacular!)
- Secret Beach - Oregon (I love that this one is actually called Secret Beach)
- Shell Key Beach - Florida
- Red Sand Beach - Hawaii
- Wildcat Beach - California
- Carmel Meadows Beach - California
- Gray Whale Cove Beach - California
- Crystal Lake - Vermont (I've also been to this one a few times. When you're a fan of the "Friday the 13th" movies, and a place called "Crystal Lake" actually exists? What can I say, you gotta go check it out!)
Way to go, Vermont, for landing in the top 10! Now, onto Massachusetts. Here are the three hidden gem beaches that made the list, along with where they ranked:
- Plum Island Beach (#95) - right near the birthplace of my mother, Newburyport
- Bound Brook Island Beach (#78) - located in Wellfleet
- Madaket Beach (#21) - Nantucket
There you have it, folks! And good for you if you wrote them down as future trip-planning potentials! Check out the full list here if you would like more ideas for future trips down the road.
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