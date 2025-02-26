How much money do supermarkets make? Well, if you are Market Basket, apparently a lot. For the sake of this post we are talking about private companies in Massachusetts.

Demoulas Supermarkets Inc. which goes under the name of Market Basket has 95 total stores in the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island. They employ about 23,000 people in Massachusetts alone.

The Tewksbury, MA headquartered private grocery business had a revenue of 7.3B in 2023, according to bizjournals.com.

Store level employees at a Market Basket earn about $40,000 and management earn around $80,000. (this is a rough yearly average).

Supermarket In Mass. Named 'Biggest' Private Company

Market Basket has 57 locations in Massachusetts.

What other private companies are on that list?

Liberty Mutual $49B in revenue and employs 4500 people in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company $38B in revenue and employs 4000 people in the state.

Fidelity Investments $28.2B in revenue and employs 5800 people in Massachusetts.

EG America $9B in revenue and employs 22,300 people at stores like Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill food brands and Fastrac brands.

Other private Massachusetts companies like New Balance and the Kraft Group are consistently in and out of the top five as well.

What about the states biggest employers in terms of people?

General Electric comes atop that list with 305,000 people, The TJX companies (discount retail like TJ Maxx) at number two with 270,000 people, and Dunkin Brands at 270,000 as well.

General Electric exists now as three separate public companies:

GE Aerospace

GE HealthCare

GE Vernova