MA Venue Banning Tailgating for Part of the Summer

It's a ritual at sporting events and concerts held at large venues; tailgating is an American pastime. Attendees being able to eat, drink, and socialize before the event is something that many Americans look forward to when attending a big event.

Now, it looks like that tailgating will be banned at some venues, and one of those venues is in Massachusetts. However, the ban is only temporary. According to various media reports, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is going to ban tailgating during the World Cup games.

FIFA does not have a formal policy that restricts tailgating (eating and drinking around parked cars in stadium areas)," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "However, site-specific restrictions may be imposed in alignment with host city public safety authorities in certain venues based on local regulations. Additional fan information for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be communicated in advance of the tournament."

If you search Google, there is also a note that states that tailgating is not allowed at Gillette Stadium during the World Cup games due to heightened security perimeters, limited on-site parking, and the need to accommodate extensive broadcast/fan zones. These measures aim to prevent crowd control issues, ensure safety, and manage traffic around stadiums.

When Will the World Cup Take Place at Gillette Stadium?

Gillette Stadium is hosting seven World Cup games this summer on the following dates:

Saturday, June 13

Tuesday, June 16

Friday, June 19

Tuesday, June 23

Friday, June 26

Monday, June 29

Thursday, July 9

You can find more details about the World Cup games being held at Gillette Stadium by going here.

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