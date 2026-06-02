A Look Back at Tanglewood in Photos Circa 1960

Tanglewood is a world-renowned venue, and we are lucky enough to have the popular venue here in Berkshire County. Folks will travel near and far to experience Tanglewood, whether it's attending a James Taylor concert, the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), or many of the other legendary artists and musicians who perform at the venue.

It's no surprise that Tanglewood continues to grow, and this year, the venue is updating its security measures beginning June 15. The security measures are being updated due to this year being Tanglewood's longest season ever. In addition, the venue wants to make its security process consistent with standard practices at other major performing arts venues. But most of all, the venue is updating its security measures for the safety of its concertgoers and guests.

If you are attending a Tanglewood event this summer, here's what you can expect regarding the new security measures per the venue's website:

All items will be subject to security screening upon entry.

There will be metal detectors and bag checks at all operating gates.

An express lane will be available for those with no bags.

Reentry will be allowed prior to intermission.

After intermission has concluded, no reentry will be permitted consistent with prior years.

As I read about the security updates at Tanglewood, I started wondering what the Tanglewood culture looked like during life's simpler times. After all, Tanglewood has plenty of history; the venue has been around since 1937.

Thanks to our friends at Getty Images, I was able to find a handful of photos of Tanglewood culture circa 1960. I don't know about you, but I find these photos fascinating. Check them out below.

Here's a Look Back at Tanglewood Circa 1960 Thanks to our friends at Getty Images, we're able to capture a glimpse of the Tanglewood culture circa 1960. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

LOOK: These Color Photos Vividly Capture the Everyday Moments of Life in the ’50s and ’60s Think you know the ‘50s and ‘60s? Spoiler alert: They were filled with colors you might never expect. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz