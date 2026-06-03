Massachusetts’ Most Iconic Outdoor Music Venue Implements Major Security Changes

Visitors attending performances at Tanglewood this summer will notice tighter security procedures, including metal detectors and more thorough bag inspections, as the venue prepares for its largest season on record.

Tanglewood, one of the most popular and iconic landmarks to visit in Lenox, Massachusetts, the heart of the Berkshires, has been named one of the Best Outdoor Music Venues in the country, by YellowBrick. The famous grounds were only topped by Red Rocks and the Hollywood Bowl, as the music lifestyle website recognized the unique magic that Tanglewood possesses.

The new security measures will be introduced later this month as the venue begins an 11-week season featuring 187 ticketed performances and related events, one of the biggest summers in Tanglewood history. This year's popular artist series is stacked with A-list performers including Jon Stewart, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Hugh Jackman, Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, John Fogerty, Steve Winwood, Cynthia Erivo.

Beginning the week of June 15, metal detectors will be in operation at all entrance gates, and guests can expect expanded bag screening upon entry. Attendees who are not carrying bags will have access to a faster entry option through a designated express lane.

The question most locals and regular visitors are asking is what are you can and can't bring in? The good news is existing food and beverage policies will remain unchanged. The changes being made are safety based.

Tanglewood officials said the updated procedures are similar with security practices already in place at many major entertainment venues and that the surveillance system is comparable to those used at large outdoor facilities, including Gillette Stadium and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.