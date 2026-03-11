Four New A-List Artists Added to Tanglewood Popular Artist Series

Tanglewood has just announced another world class star will perform on their stage this summer.

Tanglewood, one of the most popular and iconic landmarks to visit in Lenox, Massachusetts, the heart of the Berkshires, was even recently named one of the Best Outdoor Music Venues in the country, by YellowBrick. The famous grounds were only topped only by Red Rocks and the Hollywood Bowl, as the music lifestyle website recognized the unique magic that Tanglewood possesses.

The summer music hot spot has just another four more A-list performers to their already star studded line-up for the upcoming season.

11-time Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile is making her return to Tanglewood on August 19 at 7 p.m. The singer-songwriter, producer, and author is celebrated for her mastery of Americana, folk-rock, and alt-country. Over a career spanning more than two decades, she has evolved from a Seattle busker into a major industry force, recognized for her powerful vocals and influential collaborations with music legend.

Huge Jackman, yes Wolverine, is making his Tanglewood debut on August 11 at 7 p.m. Accompanied by the Boston Pops, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and singer recently showcased his vocal prowess in "Song Sung Blue," he won a Tony Award for his performance in "The Boy From Oz" and a Golden Globe for his role as Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables", in addition to his musical performance in "The Greatest Showman."

Last, but certainly not least, John Fogerty and Steve Winwood will take the stage on September 6 at 7 p.m. Fogerty of Credence Clearwater Revival last appeared at Tanglewood in 2024, while Winwood is scheduled for his inaugural Tanglewood performance.

This summer's Popular Artist Series already includes James Taylor and his All‑Star Band, Paul Simon, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jason Isbell and the 400, Carrie Underwood, Cynthia Erivo, Yacht Rock Revue, Ziggy Marley & Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more.

All tickets for recently announced artists will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.