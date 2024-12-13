Target is really a big box retail phenomenon. They treat their employees well and they have survived the e-commerce boom. They deal with theft, though. A lot of it.

The difference between Walmart and Target when it comes to theft is what they lock up. Let's be honest, stuff that is locked up looks terrible. It really gives the store a bad look. Walmart, with all due respect, locks up a ton of stuff.

Target does not like to lock up there stuff, although they do have security devices on some items. They certainly take theft seriously, however.

This was a new rule for 2024 concerning theft at Target

Employees are usually not asked to confront shoplifters due to safety concerns. At one point the rule was if employees saw at least $100 worth of goods was being lifted, they could intervene. That threshold was lowered to $50 earlier this year, according to bloomberg.com. Enough is enough, you know?

If you're caught stealing, you're out of there forever.

Target does not want to deal with shoplifters. If you steal, you're most likely banned for life.

After Target stops an accused shoplifter, they may give a “no trespassing” order banning them from the store. Also, Target demands that a civil penalty be paid to cover the store’s costs of stopping and prosecuting shoplifters.

Target has relationships with the local police department who respond right away when called about someone suspected of shoplifting. Once the case is processed by the police, it is sent to a criminal court where the penalties may include jail, fines and community service or probation. -sutnicklaw.com

Frequently stolen items from Target

razor blades

toys

socks

meat

diapers

batteries

skin care

