Daily Meal Finds a Target Brand of Ice Cream Particularly Delicious

The summer weather is here in Berkshire County, and while summer doesn't technically begin for another couple of weeks, we are getting some decent days lately. I like the early stages of summer, or just before summer, because the temperatures aren't scorching yet.

While folks will be out swimming, camping, fishing, etc., you know there's always one activity that's a big hit in the summer months, which is ice cream. The seasonal ice cream shops come alive in the Berkshires this time of year, and the ice cream culture is in full swing.

But if you're someone who wants to keep ice cream in the fridge at any time, then a grocery or department store is your calling. It's always nice to have ice cream at your fingertips on a hot day in the Berkshires.

One thing I like to do at times is take a tour of brands and make discoveries. I particularly get curious when it comes to store brands. Some of the store brands may be average, but others have unique flavors that you don't see that often, and they are absolutely delicious.

Daily Meal ranked store-brand ice cream, and the Target brand "Favorite Day" topped the list. Actually, both Target's Favorite Day brand and Walmart's Great Value brand landed on the list a few times. But in the end, Target ruled the list at #1 with its Strawberry Angel Food Cake flavor. I have never had this flavor before, but it sounds intriguing.

According to Daily Meal, this ice cream flavor is comprised of vanilla ice cream with cake pieces and strawberry swirl. It sounds tasty, and the reviewer loved it despite her suspicion of the cake pieces.

Of course, Target is located throughout Massachusetts, including Lanesborough. You can grab the Strawberry Angel Food Cake flavor there and see what the buzz is all about.

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz