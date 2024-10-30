Popular Retailer Offering Thanksgiving Meal to Massachusetts Families for $20

Massachusetts families throughout the Bay State will be sitting down to a delicious Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 28. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is less than a month away. It will be here before you know it which means preparations are imminent.

Thanksgiving may not be a joyous occasion for everyone though especially if you or someone you know is tasked with hosting the gathering. With the tough times that we are living in and the attempt to make ends meet becoming more difficult, people may not have much extra money to put into hosting a Thanksgiving dinner this year. If you feel like this is your situation, a weight may be lifted off your shoulders.

Target has brought back its Thanksgiving meal and the good news is that it's $5 less than last year. The inexpensive meal which costs $20 feeds a family of four and includes all the items you need for a complete Thanksgiving meal including the following:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – up to 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Del Monte Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup – 10.5 oz.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

Target is offering up the inexpensive meal as a way for shoppers to be able to stretch their Thanksgiving budgets. Luckily for Massachusetts shoppers, Target has many stores throughout the Bay State including Boston, Worcester, Holyoke, and many more which you can find by going here.

