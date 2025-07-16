Top Ten Best Luxury Hotels in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

Folks who have visited Massachusetts can attest to all it offers its visitors, but one of the most popular places for visitors to go is, of course, Cape Cod. U.S. News and World Report recently compiled a list of the best hotels on Cape Cod, check out which ones made the list.

Top Ten Cape Cod, Massachusetts Hotels

According to their website, U.S. News and World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert opinions and traveler reviews. They also rely on our in-destination writers and editors for their recommendations and insider knowledge.

Did your favorite Cape Cod hotel make the lists?

Wequassett Resort And Golf Club - Harwich Chatham Bars Inn - Chatham Chatham Inn - Chatham The Mansion at Ocean Edge - Brewster Pleasant Bay Village Resort - Chatham The Villages at Ocean Edge - Brewster Brass Key Guesthouse Adults Only - Provincetown Crowne Pointe Historic Inn Adults Only - Provincetown Chatham Wayside Inn - Chatham Queen Anne Inn - Chatham