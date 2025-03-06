Tex-Mex Chain in Mass. Files for Bankruptcy, Locations Closed

Is there anything better than the food and atmosphere a popular Tex-Mex restaurant? The chips and salsa, guacamole, fajitas, burritos, tacos, an ice cold Corona anyone?

The last remaining "On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina" restaurant in Massachusetts (Woburn) closed during the last week of February with no reason given. We know learn that the parent company has filed for bankruptcy, according to thestreet.com.

The parent company of popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to sell its assets to its prepetition bridge loan lender, which is an affiliate of Pappas Restaurants.

The West Springfield of the chain restaurant location had shut down a week prior to the Woburn location's closing.

There are now no open locations of "On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina" restaurants in Massachusetts. It does say that there were 120 restaurants at one time, but now 80 remain nationwide after the closures in February.

"On The Border" is not to be confused with "Border Cafe" which operates two locations in Massachusetts. One in Saugus, MA and the other in Burlington, MA.

The debtor closed or vacated 40 non-performing stores on Feb. 24 because of problems with rent and/or financial performance. The company began withholding vendor and rent payments, which led to vendors cutting services and withholding goods and landlords repossessing leased premises or exercising set-off rights.

On the Border started in the state of Texas in 1982.

RIP "On the Border" in Massachusetts!

