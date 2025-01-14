After Recent Closure, Popular Restaurant Has Only 5 Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts continues to see store closures regularly. It may only be January but in the new year, we are hearing of more closures on the docket for 2025 including Kohl's, Macy's, Walgreens, and more.
Restaurants Around Massachusetts are Also Throwing in the Towel
The closures aren't limited to retail stores, restaurants are also shutting down to stay above water. Over the past few months, we have heard about many chain restaurants shutting down underperforming locations in Massachusetts and throughout the country including Friendly's, Denny's, Hooters, KFC, and Wendy's just to name a few.
A Chain Restaurant Known for its Loaded Potato Skin Recently Closed a Massachusetts Location
Just six days into the new year TGI Fridays shuttered its Braintree store at 60 Forbes Road. It's sad to see the walls closing in on TGI Fridays. That was one of the restaurants I enjoyed dining at when I occasionally visited the Holyoke Mall. You couldn't beat their salad bar. I loved their buffalo wings and loaded potato skin options.
Only Five Massachusetts Locations Remain Open
The Braintree closure shouldn't come as a surprise since the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection just a couple of months ago. With this closure only five TGI Fridays locations remain in Massachusetts according to the company's website including the following:
Boston
1626 Tremont St
Boston, MA, 02120
(617) 734-1047
Everett
33 Mystic View Rd
Everett, MA, 02149
(617) 387-5226
Methuen
90 Pleasant Valley St
Methuen, MA, 01844
(978) 794-8443
Millbury
70 Worcester Providence Turnpike
Millbury, MA, 01527
(508) 865-9189
Stoughton
2 Hawes Way
Stoughton, MA, 02072
(781) 341-1712
