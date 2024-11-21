Massachusetts Dogs Could Be in Danger This Thanksgiving 2024

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many Massachusetts families will be getting together, enjoying a feast, and hopefully catching up with friendly conversations (avoiding politics at the dinner table tends to help).

We as parents go to great lengths to keep our kids safe not only on a daily basis but especially around the holiday season. We always tell the little ones to stay away from hot stoves, and active fireplaces. We also tell them to be careful chewing (don't rush through your meal). Thanksgiving can be fun especially when we can keep the little ones away from danger.

Massachusetts Residents Need to Protect Their Fur Babies Too

With all the attention we place on protecting our kids during the holidays we can't forget about our four-legged friends. There are many things dogs can get into this Thanksgiving that could put them in danger including eating the wrong foods and getting too close to a greasy, hot pan.

Below are some tips you can follow to keep your dogs safe this Thanksgiving. Otherwise, they could find themselves in a dangerous situation.

In addition to those tips watch where you are walking especially if there are small dogs present. You don't want to walk or step on the little pup.

Whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and all points in between many families around Massachusetts this year will be hosting or attending a Thanksgiving meal and many of those meals will have dogs present. Make sure you keep an extra eye on man's best friend this year. After all, Rover wants to enjoy the holiday too.

