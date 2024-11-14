Massachusetts families will be gathering together on Nov. 28 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Once again my household will be hosting the feast and after all of these years of having the dinner in our home my wife and I still look forward to it. After all, we get the majority of the leftovers which is a bonus for us.

With Thanksgiving not that far off in the distance my wife and I are slowly buying items ahead of time that have a long shelf life so we aren't stuck having to buy everything all at once at the last minute. With all the ingredients required to pull off a successful and delicious Thanksgiving feast, we have chosen to pace ourselves over the last couple of years and buy some ingredients a little at a time. This method makes for less stress on the night before Thanksgiving and on Thanksgiving Day, at least it does for us.

There's no doubt that some families don't always look forward to gathering with relatives as there are certain topics that some folks around the table want to avoid like politics or hearing grandpa's same old stories over and over again. If you need liquor to get through your Thanksgiving meal or you simply enjoy alcohol with your Turkey, you need to purchase your alcoholic items before Nov. 28 if you live or will be in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts William Galvin full commerce restrictions apply on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and Liquor stores must be closed during these times. So no matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, if you want to enjoy alcohol on Thanksgiving Day make sure you purchase the items before Nov. 28. Drink responsibility.

