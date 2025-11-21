Officials Extend Warning to Massachusetts Residents Flying This Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just a few days away the holiday season is in full swing. For millions of Massachusetts residents that means the joy of holiday travel is back and officials say this year could be crazier than ever.

From air travel to the roadways, millions of Americans will travel over the next week. AAA reports that over 71 million people will travel via car this week, with travel actually starting the Friday before Thanksgiving. An official from MassDOT expects that road travel will peak Tuesday and Wednesday.

So we know the roadways will be jam packed, but officials also expect record-setting air travel across the nation, and of course right here in Massachusetts at Logan International Airport.

New information from TSA shows the agency reporting the 10 busiest travel days in their history have all happened this year and they expect that trend to continue. The organization is expecting to screen 18.3 million people starting Tuesday before Thanksgiving through the following Monday. If those numbers prove correct, it will be a 6% increase over 2023.

So what does this mean for Massachusetts residents flying in and out of Logan this Thanksgiving? Officials say be prepared for crowds and delays. Massport will have additional staff to help passengers navigate through Logan.

Officials are warning people to get to the airport two hours before their flight, three hours if it’s an international flight, and are reminding folks to be prepared for changes depending on what happens with the weather.