The #1 Biggest Payout In Massachusetts Lottery History Scam

Earlier this year, Massachusetts first $50 instant ticket was introduced to the already number of options Mass. lottery fans have to scratch their way to money. In February, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" could win someone $25M, the largest possible instant prize to date.

Scratch tickets are a great gift idea for gambling enthusiasts and are super fun to receive as well, but we all know Powerball is where the big money is at.

This was the #1 Biggest Payout In Massachusetts Lottery History

Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, MA

The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history. -masslive.com

Wanczyk ended up taking the cash payout ultimately netting her about $336,000,000 after taxes. She immediately quit her job at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield after she found out she won.

The Mavis Wanczyk Scam

The win was absolutely real, what followed was a scam.

This almost fooled me! Multiple fake social media accounts like the one listed below impersonate Wanczyk and phish for information in exchange for financial help.

Not long after she claimed her prize, a scam started appearing in which many people received emails with the message line referring to the Mavis Wanczyk Cash Grant.

The email indicated that you were chosen to receive a large cash grant from Mavis Wanczyk. -scamicide.com

Terrible.

The chance of winning Powerball is 1 in 292,000,000. Let's see if 2024 will be a record breaker in Massachusetts.