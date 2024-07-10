The #1 Car Insurance Bill Killer In Mass.

I had it good. I was a "99" for a long time. My safe driver insurance plan merit rating in Massachusetts was top notch until I hit black ice back in November and smacked a into a tree. Luckily no one was seriously hurt, but now I pay.

When someone applies for car insurance in Massachusetts, their rate (how much their yearly bill is going to be) is based on your history or surchargeable incidents. Traffic law violations such as speeding and operating under the influence of alcohol, as well as, car crashes all affect your merit rating.

The number '99' is critical to drivers in Massachusetts

98 and 99 merit ratings are considered excellent in Massachusetts. You're a 99 if you have been a driver for more than 6 years.

I have seen insurance (full coverage) as cheap as $1200 a year and as high as $6000!

Car accidents add points to your driver merit rating

There are two types of car accidents in Massachusetts when it comes to affecting your rating.

A minor at-fault accident results in a claim payment of more than $1000 and up to and including $5000 for damage to someone else's property, collision, limited collision, or bodily injury to others. (3 points will be added)

A major at-fault accident results in a claim payment of more than $5000 for damage to someone else's property, collision, limited collision, or bodily injury to others. (4 points will be added)

Traffic law violations add points to your driver merit rating

Minor traffic law violation (2 points) includes civil violations, such as speeding or failing to obey traffic lights, and minor criminal violations, such as driving as an unlicensed operator.

includes civil violations, such as speeding or failing to obey traffic lights, and minor criminal violations, such as driving as an unlicensed operator. Major traffic law violation (5 points) includes criminal violations, such as operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol and drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, or refusing to stop for a police officer.

So, anything in this category is the #1 biggest car insurance killer!

Minor Traffic Law Violation 2 points Minor At-Fault Accident 3 points Major At-Fault Accident 4 points Major Traffic Law Violation 5 points

Information from mass.gov

How long does it take to get your good driver rating back?

Six years. However, there is good news...

Usually, your points hang around for six years from the date you earned them. However, you may be able to deduct points sooner… How? Avoid any new points for the next three years. The “Clean in 3 Rule” says the value of your points for each surcharge-able incident can be reduced by 1 point if:

three or fewer offenses in the past five years, at least three years of driving experience, and you haven’t gotten any points in the past three years.