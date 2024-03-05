A recent survey revealed the most and least favorite dog breed in Massachusetts. Dogs are often talked about on the "Slater and Marjo" show because I'm perceived to hate dogs. I didn't grow up with dogs, but I certainly don't hate them. Maybe I dislike them a little.

My perception of pit bulls were forever changed when my late wife introduced me to hers before we were married. I loved that dog. However pit bulls are not the most favorite breed in the commonwealth.

The #1 Dog Breed In Massachusetts

Labrador Retriever.

Labrador retrievers are a lovable, affectionate dog breed that make stellar companions. These dogs are athletic dogs and require a lot of exercise and activity, including fetch and swimming. -forbes.com

An intelligent British breed (gun dog) developed to retrieve game for hunters with loud firearms.

The Top Breeds In America

Australian Shepherd

German Shepherd

Bulldog

Labrador Retriever

Bernese Mountain Dog

Most Americans adopt their dogs as puppies. Dogs can be expensive and their are always plenty to adopt from you local humane society. I remember my father in-law buying a purebred French Bulldog for $1500.

Massachusetts Least Favorite Breed

Great Dane.

Great Danes are a large dog breed, weighing up to a massive 175 pounds and 32 inches tall—and when standing on their hind legs, are taller than most people. Great Danes are a good choice for someone looking for a guard dog, but are also known as gentle giants. -forbes

My girlfriend's brother has 3 Great Danes and there annoying to be around when we have large family gatherings.