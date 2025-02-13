The #1 ‘Iconic Sandwich Shop’ In Mass.

The list of the 50 most iconic sandwiches just came out and Massachusetts' top shop is located in the city of Boston.

My top sandwich will always be the Boston style roast beef with James River brand BBQ sauce, and this place offers it plus many more.

The north and south shores of Massachusetts' biggest city and capital is know for its style of roast beef, but this shop is known for its Rumanian Pastrami.

Sam LaGrassa's is located at 44 Province St. in Boston, MA and has been voted the #1 iconic sandwich shop by tastingtable.com.

Sam LaGrassa's is legendary in Boston; all the meat is prepared in-house, and sauces and dressings are made from scratch. It is known for its World Famous Rumanian Pastrami: cured beef seasoned then gently smoked, served on light rye with Swiss. There are also some pretty special chicken and beef sandwiches, too. -tastingtable.com

Boasting that they are the world's number one sandwiches, this shop has been family owned and operated since 1968.

Sam LaGrassa's will serve walk ins, offers take out, delivery, catering options, even shipping across America.

Reviews of La Grassa's:

Had lunch at the famous Sam LaGrassa’s and it didn’t disappoint. This show was featured on Diner’s Drive ins and Dives. I now see why. The chipotle pastrami sandwich was amazing and loaded with meat. If it’s busy, it can be hard to get a seat. -Austin

We were quite literally blown away by how good this food was. You get great food for the price too, my partner's sandwich was pleasantly packed with meat and toppings and my BBQ pastrami sandwich was delicious. The best pastrami I've ever had. Juicy, flavorful, and melt in your mouth tender. 10/10 would most definitely return on another trip to Boston. -Jessi