Water sports fans are loving this heat lately. The summer's first heat wave just rolled through Massachusetts with temperatures boasting 95 degrees or hotter in some parts.

The best plan to escape the heat? The water, baby!

Speed boats, pontoon boats, tubing, jet skiing, water skiing, kayaking, sailing, no matter your choice of water fun, the options are a plenty in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has over 3000 lakes and ponds for recreational use as well as wildlife habitat.

Lake Cochituate is the #1 Lake for boating in Massachusetts

Framingham, Natick, Wayland

Lake Cochituate is a 625-acre lake located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Its calm waters and peaceful atmosphere make this an ideal destination for new boaters looking to gain some experience on the water.

Boaters can enjoy a day on the lake water skiing, tubing, and wakeboarding, as well as more relaxed activities like kayaking and fishing. The lake has a healthy population of bass in addition to pickerel, sunfish, perch, and catfish.

The Cochituate State Park surrounds the lake. The beach area has lifeguards on duty in the summer, and several hiking trails offer stunning views of the lake and the surrounding landscape. -boatsetter.com

Not everyone has access to a boat, but if you're lucky enough to, it can be an incredibly fun and relaxing way to enjoy the summertime. Boats come in many shapes and sizes, some over powered, some under powered. Watch out for sandbars and weeds!

More Massachusetts lakes that are great for boating

Lake Chaubunagungamaug - Webster

Quabbin Reservoir

Otis Reservoir - Otis

Lake Quinsigamond - Worcester

Onota Lake - Pittsfield

Lake Attitash - Merrimac, Amesbury

