I have been very fortunate to have spent very few hours in the hospital. A recent colonoscopy was the last time I was admitted, and that was nothing! With the pandemic back in 2020, and the consistent headlines about obesity, diabetes, and cardiac issues, I thought that surely something respiratory or heart related was going to be the number one reason why people get admitted to the hospital in Massachusetts. I was incorrect.

The #1 Reason Why People Go To The Hospital In Mass.

The number one reason why people go to the hospital in Massachusetts is for childbirth.

Although it's not commonplace, out of staters do travel to get maternity care in Massachusetts due to it's elite hospitals, especially if it's a special needs situation such as high risk pregnancies.

According to the Massachusetts Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA), over 60,000 inpatient hospital stays in 2022 were related to obstetric and maternity care, including vaginal and cesarean deliveries.

Boston's Brigham and Women's is ranked #1 for childbirth

Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, ranked #1 nationally for obstetrics by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), is a leader, delivering over 8,000 babies annually with cutting-edge neonatal intensive care. -health.usnews.com

Childbirth costs anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000, so let's hope you have insurance. Co-pays are on average $1500. You're going to spend about 2 days in the hospital for a vaginal birth and 4 days for a C section.

MassHealth’s expanded postpartum coverage (12 months post-delivery) ensures robust local access, but out-of-state patients often face higher costs if their insurance doesn’t fully cover out-of-network care.