The #1 Restaurant At Boston’s Logan Airport

Wouldn't it be nice to just go to the airport, whip through security and take off to your destination? Boston's Logan Airport requires you get there two hours early for a domestic flight, and three for international travel which sometimes leaves time to get some chow.

If you're up for a little more that Dunkin' or Starbucks, then a sit down restaurant might be best, especially if you're connecting flights or, dare I say it, DELAYED.

The Best Restaurant At Boston's Logan Airport

Legal Sea Foods.

A Boston institution, Legal Sea Foods brings its signature dishes to the airport, including creamy clam chowder, lobster rolls, and crispy fish and chips. With a full-service dining area and a well-stocked bar, it provides a sit-down experience that feels like a taste of Boston, making it ideal for travelers with layovers or those flying with JetBlue, which primarily operates from Terminal C. -bostonmagazine.com

There are others that are strong contenders for the best as well and they are:

Stephanie's

Boston Public Market

Davio's

All the restaurants at Logan Airport:

Alta Strada, B. GOOD, Boston Bruins Bar, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, Currito, Dunkin’, Friendly’s, Harpoon Tap Room, Legal Sea Foods, Sbarro, Shiso, Berkshire Farms Market, Boston Beer Works, Kelly’s Roast Beef, Lucca, Not Your Average Joe’s, Peet’s Coffee, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Sam Adams Brewhouse, Stephanie’s, Temazcal Cantina, Tico, Trade, Wpizza by Wolfgang Puck, Boston Public Market, Camden Food Co., Connolly’s Publik House, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Jerry Remy’s Sports Bar & Grill, Mija, Santarpio’s, Shojo, Starbucks, Wahlburgers, Boston Harbor Distillery, Dine Boston Cafe, Dine Boston Restaurant, Gachi Sushi and Noodles, Monica’s Mercato, Sal’s Pizza, Vineyard Grille, Vino Volo, and Wow Bao are the dining options available at Logan.

In 2024, there were an estimated 43.5 million travelers using Logan and about 20-30% dine at the 70+ establishments. So, about 10 million people ate at Logan Airport last year.