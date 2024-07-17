A trip to the eastern part of Massachusetts to see my family is always preceded by a conversation about which route we are gonna take to get there. Shall we take the boring Massachusetts Turnpike so we can get there thirty minutes faster, or shall we take Rte. 2?

Rte. 2 is an amazing adventure. Winding scenic roadways throughout Berkshire and Franklin counties into Worcester County and eventually ending north of Boston. If you can handle some traffic signals and travel at slower speeds, you're all good!

The Mohawk Trail (Rte. 2) is the #1 Scenic Drive in Massachusetts. The famous hairpin turn in North Adams near Clarksburg is pictured below.

The best scenic road for driving in Massachusetts is the historic Mohawk Trail. MA Route 2 began as a Native American trade route, and it's actually the first scenic road in New England. There are great views along MA-2 as it runs near the Deerfield and Connecticut River. The most enjoyable part of this road to drive for sports cars and Slingshots is from MA-202 to the NY state line. There are high speed sweeping curves to navigate, as well as a very entertaining hairpin turn with tremendous views located in North Adams. -greatdrivingroads.com

Cool spots on Rte. 2 in Massachusetts

Farm stands and antique shops

Mass Moca (Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art)

Bridge of Flowers (Shelburne Falls)

Deerfield River

Zoar Outdoor

Berkshire East

Concord Museum

Mohican Mohawk Trail

Hairpin turn

This 142 mile road will take you through North Adams and Charlemont and Buckland and Shelburne Falls and Athol and Erving and Orange and Greenfield. Absolutely beautiful countryside driving through the windiest road in the state. No matter the season, the Mohawk Trail (Rte.2) is sure to satisfy. Stop and grab lunch and make a day of it. Drive it in sections. Just drive it.