The #1 ‘Trick’ Question By Massachusetts Police Officers

I bet if I asked you what the first question law enforcement asks you when you get pulled over is, you could tell me.

"Do You Know Why I Pulled You Over?"

This appears like an innocent question and a nice ice breaker, but it can be perceived as a trick question as well.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This question initially seems normal; an officer of the law wants you to recognize the thing you did wrong. Unfortunately, this classic traffic stop opening is a trick question that’s meant to catch drivers off guard before they have time to remember their fifth amendment rights. -whitelawpll.com

Confused young man KatarzynaBialasiewicz loading...

Is it really to incriminate yourself though? I mean you don't have to answer honestly. You don't have to answer at all. I remember the time I said "no" to that question and ended up with a $250 speeding ticket. A little honesty and an apology may have gotten me a warning. Just sayin'. It depends on the situation.

115029069 David Lentz loading...

Starting in 2024, California police can no longer ask this question, according to yahoo.com.

However, starting in January 2024, officers cannot start the interaction with that question and instead must state the purpose of the traffic stop before asking any other questions. The same goes for any stops conducted on a pedestrian.

More "trick" questions can include, "Where are you coming from"? or "Can I search your car"?

This post is not anti-police, it's simply morning radio fodder.