The 10 Absolute Worst Passwords In Mass.

Setting passwords are so annoying, I absolutely hate it. It's the trade-off for a technologically advanced world. Everything requires a password. Your email, banking information, online bills, apps, even door entry codes.

It's a pain in the butt to remember all of them especially when you are implored to change them all the time!

The top ten worst passwords in Massachusetts

Being lazy with passwords will cost you, the list of the following worst passwords in America would take a hacker less than one second to figure out your password once they have your login.

password 123456 qwerty123 qwerty1 aaron431 password1 welcome 12345678 Password1 abc123

While storing your password in your google password manager is what some people do, it's not the best it terms of security. I suppose if you're the only one using you're laptop or desktop.

In actuality, it is said that writing down your passwords with a pen and paper is the best way because it is unhackable! Just keep your list in a safe.

Tips

Never reveal your passwords to others.

Use different passwords for different accounts.

Use multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Length trumps complexity.

Make passwords that are hard to guess but easy to remember.

Complexity still counts.

Use a password manager -it.uscb

Personal names are always fun to use or memorable birthdays, but it's imperative if you use these to mix in a bunch of characters. Parentheses, capital letters, asterisks, pound signs, things like that.

