Money certainly doesn't buy you happiness, but it certainly helps. The wealth gap in the country seems to be wider than ever and the country is dealing with massive inflation. Being on the list of the ten highest paying jobs in Massachusetts might help.

The MIT living wage calculator for the State of Massachusetts is an eye opener to say the least. A "living wage" is the money one must earn per hour to support themselves. As the number of dependents goes up, the higher the hourly wage must be.

Massachusetts Living Wages

A person with no children must earn $21.35/hr

A person with 1 child must earn $45.57/hr

A person with 2 children must earn $61.58/hr

A person with 3 children must earn $82.41/hr

The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Massachusetts

10. Corporate Counsel - $148,000

An attorney for a single business or corporation advising on legal matter and providing protection.

9. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - $150,000

They are responsible for tracking cash flow and financial planning and analyzing the company's financial strengths and weaknesses and proposing strategic directions.

8. Sales Engineer - $151,000

Sales engineers specialize in technologically and scientifically advanced products.

7. Engineering Manager - $155,000

The duties of an engineering manager include planning, designing, and overseeing projects, as well as managing finances and supervising one or more engineering teams.

6. Machine Learning Engineer - $156,500

Machine learning engineers design software, predictive models, programs, and algorithms that help machines identify patterns and take actions independently without receiving direction to perform these specific tasks.

5. Chief Marketing Officer - $163,000

By driving business growth through effective marketing strategies, the CMO's role is critical to an organization's success.

4. Internal Medicine Physician - $171,000

A physician, also known as a medical practitioner or doctor, is a medical professional who studies, diagnoses, and treats various injuries, illnesses, and other ailments.

3. Family Medicine Physician - $221,000

Unlike other specialties that are limited to a particular organ or disease, family physicians are the only specialists qualified to treat most ailments and provide comprehensive health care for people of all ages — from newborns to seniors.

2. Surgeon - $348,000

A surgeon is a doctor who specializes in evaluating and treating conditions that may require surgery, or physically changing the human body.

1. Anesthesiologist - $395,000

Anesthetists are the largest group of hospital-based specialists and give anesthetics for surgical, medical and psychiatric procedures.

