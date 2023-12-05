The 13 Most Dangerous Intersections In Pittsfield

Motor vehicle collisions are a fact of life in a city of over 40,000 people. Pittsfield Commissioner Ricardo Morales' number one priority has been pedestrian safety.

Over the years, these intersections in Pittsfield have been notorious for crashes.

As the city continues to make yearly improvements, roundabouts have helped slow traffic in certain areas. The Tyler St. roundabout is the area's newest.

These 13 Intersections In Pittsfield Can Be Dangerous