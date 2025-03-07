The 5 Most Dangerous Trees In Mass.

In like a lion and out like a lamb. March is in with high winds across the bay state.

The entire state of Massachusetts is under a high wind warning for Friday. Saturday and Sunday expect high winds as well.

IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Isolated to scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The wind was so bad last night that I couldn't sleep as I imagine lots of other Massachusetts residents were dealing with anxiety as well.

Gusts in Massachusetts so far:

Logan airport 62 MPH

Fenway Park 50 MPH

Worcester airport 62 MPH

Mt. Tom 69 MPH

Beverly airport: 51 MPH according to wcvb.com

Eversource and National Grid Warning of Power Outages

With winds forecasted to blow over 40 and 50 MPH at times with this warning, being prepared is key, but what trees are the most venerable in a storm like this in Massachusetts?

5 Trees in Massachusetts Likely to Fall in a storm and cause damage and knock power out

Social media was buzzing about trees being down across Massachusetts.

Any tree that is weak at the time of a storm can succumb to wind and fall. Trees that are dead, full of fungus, rotted roots, have double trunks, are all susceptible to break and collapse. These are the most common however.

1. Eastern White Pine

These trees are super tall and have lightweight wood.

Paul Oppenheimer Paul Oppenheimer loading...

2. Bradford Pear

Known for it's unpleasant smell.

This is your reminder that if you have a Bradford pear tree that's over 15 years old it's time to get rid of it before it destroys your house... This is our neighbor's situation this morning. We are hoping they get rid of them before one of them decides to fall on our house. -John Wayne Daugherty on Facebook

John Wayne Daugherty John Wayne Daugherty loading...

3. Silver Maple

Tall and fast growing, these trees can be seen along creeks and waterways as well as open sunlight.

Tracy Marks Tracy Marks loading...

4. Poplar

Joanne McKinley Joanne McKinley loading...

5. Willow

This why willow trees are supposed to be planted at least 50 feet from a house. -Dave Ghrist on Facebook

Dave Ghrist Dave Ghrist loading...

Information provided by americanclimbers.com