The 7 Best Frappes in Massachusetts

Frank Engels Facebook

It's not a milkshake, it's a frappe. Is there a difference? Yes there is, and we can all thank Massachusetts for birthing the frappe. A blend of ice cream, milk, and syrup, frappes are a staple here in New England.

My mother used to blend us frappes in the summertime. Taking some lessons from Brigham's, her mocha frappe was to die for. There was a time in my teenage years when I consumed a frappe everyday. I also put on 10 pounds.

I would like to dedicate this post to Puleo's in Salem, MA which had amazing frappes as well when I was a kid.

So who makes a killer frappe in Massachusetts? Let's find out.

  • Daddy's Dairy in Norwood

Daddy’s Dairy is loved for its strawberry cheesecake frappe, with reviewers suggesting one pump each of strawberry and vanilla syrup for perfection. Its rich, cookie-filled coffee Oreo frappe also gets raves.

  • Lizzy's Ice Cream in Harvard and Waltham
Boston Magazine once named Lizzy’s the best frappe in Boston for its perfect milk-to-ice-cream ratio, especially in vanilla and Oreo flavors.
  • Rancatore's in Lexington, Belmont, and Newtonville

This spot delivers bold flavors like the cookie-packed Hydrox frappe, offering a nostalgic twist!

  • Frankie and Dia's in Raynham
This place garners praise for its creative flavor options, including hazelnut and a crowd-pleasing peanut butter chocolate blend.
  • Crescent Ridge Dairy in Sharon

This award-winning creamery, takes frappes to the next level with small-batch flavors like black raspberry swirled with Oreo and chocolate sauce.

  •  Bedford Farm's Ice Cream in Bedford, Burlington, and Concord
This place is recognized for its black and white frappe (chocolate and vanilla ice cream with syrups).
  •  Friendly's 24 locations left in Massachusetts

It's not a Frappe it's a Fribble here!


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Friendly's (@friendlys)

