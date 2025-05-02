It's not a milkshake, it's a frappe. Is there a difference? Yes there is, and we can all thank Massachusetts for birthing the frappe. A blend of ice cream, milk, and syrup, frappes are a staple here in New England.

My mother used to blend us frappes in the summertime. Taking some lessons from Brigham's, her mocha frappe was to die for. There was a time in my teenage years when I consumed a frappe everyday. I also put on 10 pounds.

I would like to dedicate this post to Puleo's in Salem, MA which had amazing frappes as well when I was a kid.

The 7 Best Frappes in Massachusetts

So who makes a killer frappe in Massachusetts? Let's find out.

Daddy's Dairy in Norwood

Daddy’s Dairy is loved for its strawberry cheesecake frappe, with reviewers suggesting one pump each of strawberry and vanilla syrup for perfection. Its rich, cookie-filled coffee Oreo frappe also gets raves.

Lizzy's Ice Cream in Harvard and Waltham

Boston Magazine once named Lizzy’s the best frappe in Boston for its perfect milk-to-ice-cream ratio, especially in vanilla and Oreo flavors.

Rancatore's in Lexington, Belmont, and Newtonville

This spot delivers bold flavors like the cookie-packed Hydrox frappe, offering a nostalgic twist!

Frankie and Dia's in Raynham

This place garners praise for its creative flavor options, including hazelnut and a crowd-pleasing peanut butter chocolate blend.

Crescent Ridge Dairy in Sharon

This award-winning creamery, takes frappes to the next level with small-batch flavors like black raspberry swirled with Oreo and chocolate sauce.

Bedford Farm's Ice Cream in Bedford, Burlington, and Concord

This place is recognized for its black and white frappe (chocolate and vanilla ice cream with syrups).

Friendly's 24 locations left in Massachusetts

It's not a Frappe it's a Fribble here!

