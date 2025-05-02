The 7 Best Frappes in Massachusetts
It's not a milkshake, it's a frappe. Is there a difference? Yes there is, and we can all thank Massachusetts for birthing the frappe. A blend of ice cream, milk, and syrup, frappes are a staple here in New England.
My mother used to blend us frappes in the summertime. Taking some lessons from Brigham's, her mocha frappe was to die for. There was a time in my teenage years when I consumed a frappe everyday. I also put on 10 pounds.
I would like to dedicate this post to Puleo's in Salem, MA which had amazing frappes as well when I was a kid.
So who makes a killer frappe in Massachusetts? Let's find out.
- Daddy's Dairy in Norwood
Daddy’s Dairy is loved for its strawberry cheesecake frappe, with reviewers suggesting one pump each of strawberry and vanilla syrup for perfection. Its rich, cookie-filled coffee Oreo frappe also gets raves.
- Lizzy's Ice Cream in Harvard and Waltham
- Rancatore's in Lexington, Belmont, and Newtonville
This spot delivers bold flavors like the cookie-packed Hydrox frappe, offering a nostalgic twist!
- Frankie and Dia's in Raynham
- Crescent Ridge Dairy in Sharon
This award-winning creamery, takes frappes to the next level with small-batch flavors like black raspberry swirled with Oreo and chocolate sauce.
- Bedford Farm's Ice Cream in Bedford, Burlington, and Concord
- Friendly's 24 locations left in Massachusetts
It's not a Frappe it's a Fribble here!
