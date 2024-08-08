The Beach In Mass. Known For The ‘Biggest Waves’
It's August in Massachusetts and there's plenty of summer left. I like the heat, do you? There are lots of things to love about the bay state and coastal beaches are on that list.
Mass. is not known for beaches with huge waves, but there are some...
Massachusetts beaches are not known for their ferocious wave activity, except for storms of course, but there are some notable spots for surfers or people who like big waves like me.
Surfers and regular beach goers alike enjoy big waves
This beach in Massachusetts has "the biggest waves"
Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, MA
Cahoon Hollow Beach (Wellfleet): Cahoon Hollow Beach is famous for its massive waves and is a popular spot for experienced surfers. It’s also home to the Wellfleet Beachcomber, a well-known beach bar where surfers can relax after a session in the water. -saliburybeachmass.com
Beaches in MA with big waves
- Nantucket (many)
- Martha's Vineyard (many)
- Scituate
- Plum Island
- Salisbury Beach
- Ipswich
- Gloucester
- Lynn
- Nahant
- Manchester By The Sea
Experts caution surfers and big wave lovers that water is very powerful and to enjoy safely.
Massachusetts isn't know for super warm, seaweed free water with amazing sand and surf. There are, however, some really nice beaches in the bay state. For the beach with the "clearest water" in Massachusetts, we head north to the historic town of Gloucester.
This Massachusetts beach has the 'clearest water'
Half Moon Beach in Gloucester, MA
Half Moon Beach in Gloucester, MA is your tropical small beach destination
This beach is small, but some consider it one of the most beautiful spots for summer relaxation by the water in the state.
Half Moon is a small quiet beach located in historic Stage Fort Park. It gets its name from the crescent shape of the beach. Lifeguards are on duty Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily. Restrooms are located nearby at the Visitors Center and there are plenty of areas to enjoy a picnic or cookout. Alcohol, floatation devices, and inflatable objects are prohibited. The beach is handicapped accessible with a concrete ramp leading down to the beach area. -discovergloucester.com
This beach has it all...
Half Moon has got rocky cliffs and stairs, beautiful greenery, and the clearest beach water in Massachusetts.
If you’re looking for a beach with clear water in Massachusetts, this is the place to go. Many people believe it is the most gorgeous waterfront destination in the state!
Located in Stage Fort Park at 24 Hough Ave., if you're not a resident of Gloucester, you can make parking reservations up to ten days in advance. Lifeguards are present from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Half Moon Beach is small and quiet with accessibility for people of all abilities.
What a great day spent at Half Moon Beach! The lifeguards were professional and attentive, giving me peace of mind while my kids played in the water. The reserved parking system was convenient, ensuring we had a spot when we arrived. A lovely beach worth visiting in Gloucester! -Zuzuforkidsreview
