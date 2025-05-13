The Best Roast Beef Sandwich In Mass.?

Sinking your teeth into a thinly sliced, rarish, warm roast beef sandwich on that buttered, toasted bun with barbecue sauce and cheese is something that folks of Boston's north and south shore will find indelible. In fact, these delectable, iconic sandwiches have created quite a rabid following over the years.

It must be known that these sandwiches are unique to the Boston, Massachusetts area.

Kelly's invents it.

Kelly's on Revere Beach sells the first roast beef sandwich.

Yep, we're known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way. Just ask anyone from Boston's North Shore, where we've been a staple for over 70 years. -kellysroastbeef.com

Ironically, to fans of the roast beef, Kelly's is the corporate devil (I don't feel this way), whereas the mom and pop shops that litter the north and south shores are the real deal.

Nick's in Beverly, MA stands out as #1

Nick’s Famous Roast Beef in Beverly is a titan, celebrated since 1975 for its tender beef and perfect sauce balance. Named Massachusetts’ best sandwich by People magazine in 2019, Nick’s delivers a messy, flavorful three-way that demands extra napkins.

Nick's Famous Roast Beed changed hands in January of 2025.

“We are 70 and 75 years old, and it’s time to spend time with our family,” Eleni Koudanis told Boston.com on Friday. The wife of co-owner Nick Koudanis added, “Nothing is changing except the owners, and we will be here as long as they need us to smooth out their starting point.” -boston.com

There are 2 "Nick's" in Beverly.

While both roast beef shops serve up great tasting sandwiches, there is "Nick's Famous Roast Beef" on Dodge St. (Voted #1 by readers), and then there is Nick's Pizza, Subs, and Roast Beef on Essex St. Confusing! Not to the people of Beverly, however.

Other popular roast beef spots:

Atha's (Peabody, Lynn)

Tessi's (Tewksbury)

Bill & Bob's (Salem, Peabody, Woburn)

Bella's (N. Andover)

The sauce: What makes the sandwich

If you're a roast beef enthusiast, you're probably looking for some inaccuracy within this post or tell me that everyone knows the brand name of this sauce. Let me tell you, however, there are still people out there that don't realize what the sauce is and that you can get it on Amazon or Walmart.

The Secret Sauce Behind The Beef: James River Brand BBQ Sauce

I remember learning the secret when I worked at a local pizza shop in Lynn as a teenager. I was amazed. This stuff is literally so good, I could drink it. There are many ways to dress up a north shore beef, but in my opinion, cheese and a massive amount of sauce on the side is key.