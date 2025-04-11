The Biggest Crowd Ever At Gillette Stadium In Mass.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA is prepping for another mega summer of concerts.

AC/DC, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Coldplay, and Morgan Wallen all are scheduled to play this year at the stadium.

Ed Sheeran, who has said a lot of nice things about Massachusetts over the years, recently traveled to Ipswich, MA to film a video for his new song, "Old Phone". -nshoremag.com

Before that, he was in Boston to perform for a small number of people at a bar on St. Patrick's Day.

Sheeran loves Massachusetts and he holds a massive record at Gillette Stadium

For the purpose of this post we'll skip the estimated 500,000 people that attend the Boston Pops every year on the esplanade since its beginning in1974.

Nearly half a million spectators watch the Fourth of July fireworks in Boston every year. Boston’s famous Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular was just ranked one of the top 10 displays in the country and Boston Harborfest is America’s largest Fourth of July festival!

The Biggest Concert in Massachusetts' History

Ed Sheeran at Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023. The attendance was 71,723.

"I have so much history at this place. I really think that this is my favorite place to play in the United States, honestly. I'm not saying that lightly. There are a lot of cool places in the States, right, but I have a real connection here. I'm going to get emotional. I love being back. -Ed Sheeran -cbs.com

Massachusetts' Common Venues for Concert Goers

Gillette Stadium (65,878)

Fenway Park (37,755)

TD Garden (19,580)

Xfinity Center (19,900)

Leader Bank Pavilion (5,000)

Tanglewood Pavilion (20,000)

DCU Center (14,800)

Mass Mutual Center (8,000)

The band U2 held the previous record at Gillette Stadium in 2009.

Taylor Swift had 70,000 in 2023. Swift said that Gillette Stadium was "the most joyful place on Earth".