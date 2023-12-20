The Biggest Electricity Bill Killers In Massachusetts

In Massachusetts you have the choice of three utility providers, National Grid, Eversource, and Unitil. They all vary slightly as far as rates are concerned, but for the purpose of this post, we're talking about the average residential electricity bill and what in your home draws the most electricity.

The average electric bill in Massachusetts is $262/month. Monthly electric bills are a product of how much electricity you use per month and your electric rate. In Massachusetts, the average monthly electric bill for residential customers is $262/month, which is calculated by multiplying the average monthly consumption by the average electric rate: 856 kWh * 31 ¢/kWh. - energysage.com

What is drawing all your electricity in your house?

We often think that the size of the appliance is somehow equal to how much electricity it draws, or is that just me? My little brother is Local 103 IBEW in Boston, so he always corrects me.

AC/Heat

Forced cold or hot air is a killer. Your HVAC system is almost 50% of your electricity bill.

Water Heater

Your water heater, if you have one, can chew up about 15% of your bill.

Appliances

Refrigerator, washer and dryer, electric stove, dishwasher are next on the list. 13%

Lighting

Leaving those bathroom lights on are using about 10% of your electricity.

Television/Computer

Video games, streaming, and television account for about 5%

We are a family of 5 and our electricity bill was $550 last month which is unacceptable. We had an electrical malfunction in our HVAC system which solved the mystery!