The Biggest Fish Ever Caught In Massachusetts

I went deep sea fishing for the first time last week while on vacation. I have a little more respect for people who love to fish now. I didn't understand the love of it, but now I appreciate the sport. There is a lot more finesse to fishing than I thought.

Where and what was Massachusetts biggest fish ever caught? For the purpose of this post, we are talking about freshwater fish.

Lake Onota and Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, MA

There are two main lakes in the Berkshire County's biggest city. Lake Onota and Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield are two busy spots when it comes to fishing whether it be summer or winter.

Carp

attachment-448473378_10100504555439881_1195189464992627895_n loading...

The photo above is courtesy of Joshua Christman on Facebook from Pittsfield's CARP Palooza on June 15, 2024 on Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield and Lanesborough.

Northern Pike

attachment-448433692_8379169172111729_5062508833460782854_n loading...

A man shows a northern pike caught in Lake Onota earlier this year. Note: this is not the actual biggest fish caught.

Lake Onota is home to the biggest fish caught in Massachusetts (catch and release)

Two 45-inch northern pikes both caught in Lake Onota, according to mass.gov

Ashley DePaoli in 2017 (45.5 inches Lake Onota)

Craig Strong in 2021 (45.5 inches Lake Onota)

attachment-448463051_8379169185445061_5296822511344045650_n loading...

Massachusetts Catch and Keep Biggest Fish

A 46 pound carp measuring 42 inches was caught in 2012 in Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury MA.

A 35 pound Northern Pike measuring 47 inches was caught on Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield, MA back in 1988.

A 27 pound Tiger Muskellunge measuring 46 inches was caught in Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, MA in 2001.