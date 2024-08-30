The latest list of the drunkest counties in America is out and Massachusetts has one county that lands in the top 11.

The County in Mass. that abuses alcohol the most:

If you're retired, wealthy and enjoy leisure, you might be drinking too much?

Dukes County, Massachusetts (Martha's Vineyard)

Excessive Drinking Rate: 24%

Dukes County is the second most populous county in Massachusetts, with a population of over 26,000 people. It is the drunkest county in the state, with a high rate of excessive drinking.

Gen Z is drinking less

I gave up alcohol almost two years ago. It was the best decision I've made in some time. I absolutely loved drinking, I just didn't like the feelings afterward.

Some 62% of adults under the age of 35 say they drink, according to an August 2023 Gallup poll, down from 72% two decades ago. This decline in drinking may have caused a boost in the no- and low-alcohol drink industry, which is expected to grow by 25% between 2022 and 2026. -forbes.com

Just how drunk is Massachusetts compared to the other states?

Abstaining from alcohol can improve your health rather quickly. Your mental health gets better as anxiety starts to fade, you're less tired, you sleep better, your skin health improves, your gut health returns to normal. It makes people think why they drink at all.

Full Transparency: if you've ever drank, you know how amazingly fun it can be

Drinking too much though is really terrible for your health. It's literally a poison, a very addictive poison.

Massachusetts' Alcohol Consumption

Beer, wine, spirits, whatever your drink of choice is, Massachusetts ranks #38 in the country for gallons drank per capita.

The average person drinks 29.6 gallons of alcohol a year.

New Hampshire's Alcohol Consumption

Massachusetts' friend to the north, however, comes in number one. New Hampshire consumes the most alcohol in the U.S., averaging 59.9 gallons a year! Vermont is next on the list with 49.4 gallons a year consumed.

Tolerance is a funny thing. 59 gallons a year to a regular drinker whose habitual behaviors have them drinking 12 beers a night along with 3 nips does not seem like much, whereas the one glass of wine person on Christmas thinks that amount of alcohol is abhorrent.

Information from NIH via wisevoter.com