Tornadoes are one the most scary, dangerous, and destructive examples of mother nature's fury. These intense, fast forming storms have claimed the loves of thousands across this country over the years, but how common are they in Massachusetts?

When we think of a tornado, of course our mind goes to the most destructive ones in history like the one in Joplin, MO in 2011. This EF-5 tornado (the strongest level) was the costliest tornado in U.S. history with damages exceeding $2.8B.

How Many Tornadoes Actually Touch Down In Mass. Every Year?

Massachusetts averages about 1-5 tornadoes per year, with most occurring during the summer months (June, July, and August). From 1950 to 1995, the state recorded 135 tornadoes, ranking it 35th in the U.S. for tornado frequency. However, when adjusted for area, Massachusetts ranks 14th for tornadoes per square mile due to its small size.

Most might find these metrics surprising since Massachusetts isn't perceived to be an active tornado state like Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Alabama and the rest of the south and midsection.

New England has a "tornado alley"

Western and central Massachusetts, particularly areas like Hampden and Worcester Counties, are more prone to tornadoes than eastern parts. This region is considered part of New England’s "Tornado Alley." Most tornadoes are weak (EF0 or EF1), with stronger ones (EF2 or higher) being rare.

The Current Chance of a Tornado In Massachusetts

So, what is the current risk of a tornado in the bay state? In June of 2025, the likelihood of a tornado touchdown remains low, at under 5%.

Historic Massachusetts tornadoes

Back in 1995 on May 29th, Memorial Day, another deadly tornado touched down in the Berkshires. The Great Barrington tornado was an EF-4 tornado with winds estimated at 260 mph. It leveled the Great Barrington Fairgrounds and killed three people; two students and a faculty member from the Eagleton School. -wwlp.com

June 2011 - EF-3, Path: Westfield to Charlton.

July 2006 - EF-2 Path: Wendell

June 1953 - Deadliest in Massachusetts history, 94 people were killed in Worcester.