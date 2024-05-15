The Largest Drug Bust In Massachusetts History

Lynn, Massachusetts unfortunately lives up to its stereotype with this story.

The everlasting war on drugs and is omnipresent. The fight to get fentanyl off the streets of Massachusetts is a top priority in 2024 due to the high potency and overdose rate of the drug. It's bad stuff and users aren't aware if their drug is cut with it.

The Biggest Drug Bust In Massachusetts History

The biggest drug bust in the history of Massachusetts came recently. This bust was also one of the biggest in New England. Over 220 pounds of of pills were seized in the bust which were valued at about $8 million dollars. The total estimated dose amount was said to be about 10 million.

On Nov. 1, 2023, searches were conducted at four locations in Lynn, Mass. These were identified as locations frequented by Garcia and Bejin. The searches resulted in what is believed to be, one of the largest single-location seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Massachusetts and the region. Over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of controlled substances were seized. The seizure included nine kilograms (20 pounds) of pink heart shaped fentanyl-laced pills pressed to look like candy. -justice.gov

Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 75x stronger than morphine. It is available for use in terminally ill patients by transdermal patch, however, illegal production of the drug is massively deadly as it combined with other drugs like cocaine and heroin.

"The Justice Department is focused on attacking every link in the global fentanyl trafficking chain, and we will not stop until those responsible for the fentanyl poisoning epidemic are brought to justice. We also continue to urge families to have open and honest conversations about the urgent threat posed by this epidemic, and the fact that just one pill can kill." - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland