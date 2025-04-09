We are big Barstool Sports fans here and we love Dave, too. The scores below are the last 20 pizza spots Dave visited in Massachusetts.

The Last 20 Mass. Pizza Reviews From Dave Portnoy

Pa Raffa's Italian Restaurant in New Bedford, MA Score: 7.1

Johnny Kono's Bar and Grille in Weymouth, MA Score: 7.8

Tinrays Family Restaurant in Brockton, MA Score 7.3

Hideaway Restaurant in Middleborough, MA Score: 7.2

Ray's Pizza in New Bedford, MA Score: 7.3

Dipper Cafe in New Bedford, MA Score 7.6

Marc Anthony's La Pizzeria in Wareham, MA Score 7.4

Charlie's Place in Wareham, MA Score 7.9

Trading Post Lounge in Bourne, MA Score 7.8

Paul's Seafood and Pizza in Falmouth, MA Score 7.7

Squinny's Pizza in Plymouth, MA Score 7.9

Cornerstones Pub and Grill in Carver, MA Score 7.7

O'Toole's Pub in Whitman, MA Score 8.1

Luigi's in Revere, MA Score 7.5

Fine Line in Revere, MA Score 8.2

Enzo's Pizza in Lynn, MA Score 7.6

Volo Craft Pizza in Swampscott, MA Score 7.7

Cindy's Pizza and Subs in Swampscott, MA Score 8.1

Amazing Pizza and More in Salem, MA Score 8.1

Engine House Pizza in Salem, MA Score 6.9

1. Monte's Pizza. (Dave's Highest Accolade)

Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.

2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Chestnut Hill.

Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.

3. Oath Pizza. Nantucket.

Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.

4. Halftime Pizza.

Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2.

5. Rosie's Pizzeria.

Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2.

6. Regina Pizzeria.

Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1.

7. Town Spa Pizza.

Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0.



8. Pino's Pizza.

Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8.

9. Pi Pizzeria.

Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6.

10. Cape Cod Cafe.

Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5.



11. Tony's Place

Located in W. Roxbury, Davey says it's a 8.5

11a. Joanie's Pizza (late entry)!

Prez rated this "spectacular" Chelmsford pizza an 8.4

