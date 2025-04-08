My youngest son is asthmatic. A viral or bacterial infection will trigger his asthma or anything he is allergic to. Dust, cats, and a few other environmental things cause him to cough hard which is extremely unpleasant. Luckily, a nightly Zyrtec seems to really help prevent his situation.

Seasonal allergies are expected to be normal in Massachusetts for 2025, although given the fact that April has started off on the cool side, we'll likely see a delay in the sneezing and itchy eyes until next week when the weather is expected to be sunny and in the 50's and lower 60's.

The Latest Allergies Forecast For Massachusetts In 2025

I was sneezing and had itchy eyes this morning when I got to work. What can we expect this year?

Tree pollen

Tree pollen is the first to get allergy sufferers early in the springtime. When the temperatures rise and the rainfall decreases, watch out!

AccuWeather meteorologist Alan Reppert notes, "Tree pollen levels are expected to hover around average levels in the Northeast, but there could be a one-week period when higher temperatures and a lack of rainfall may send tree pollen spiking at high levels." -realsimple.com

Grass pollen

The next seasonal allergen to affect us here in the bay state is grass pollen, where July looks to be nasty.

According to AccuWeather, "Grass pollen is supposed to be very high in July in Massachusetts and the rest of New England."

Weed pollen

Late summer and early fall is when weed pollen affects people in the Northeast. This is like the third and final stage of a typical allergy season. Experts are saying that Massachusetts is unlikely to experience a tough weed pollen season this year, thankfully. -telegram.com

Remember that the pollen is worst (highest) just after sunrise! You can always check your weather app on your phone and use air purifiers in your home to get the most relief.