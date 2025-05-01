The Least and Most Expensive Gas Prices in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great place to live for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it a beautiful state, but Massachusetts ranks high in public education, health care, job market, and cost of living.

While the cost of living certainly increases the closer you get to the Boston metro area, folks can still seek more affordable homes and costs in the western part of the state.

One cost that continues to plague not only Massachusetts residents but people nationwide, is the cost of gasoline.

Back in 2022, Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs, with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. In 2025, gas in the Bay State is less than the national average, which is currently $3.19 per gallon. As of May 1, 2025, the average gas per gallon in Massachusetts is $2.98, according to AAA.

While Massachusetts currently sits below the national average, experts say a large spike should be expected.

Gas Expected to Spike in Massachusetts?

With summer ahead of us and more folks hitting the road, Massachusetts residents should expect a shape increase in prices at the pump. According to GasBuddy, prices are expected to rise anywhere from 15 to 50 cents in the coming weeks and even more as the summer arrives, because of something called the "summer blend".

Analysts say the prices we see today will rise by roughly 15 to 50 cents per gallon in the coming weeks as refineries transition to their more expensive summer blend.

So the increase in gas prices is not due to the demand as more drivers hit the road, but because of the change in the actual gasoline itself.

Summer-blend gas has a lower RVP to prevent excessive evaporation when outside temperatures rise. That evaporation can cause vapor lock in an engine on hot days and contributes to unhealthy ground-level ozone and smog levels. Summer-blend gas contains 2 percent butane, but that percentage is higher in the winter blend. AAA

While the rest of the United States has already transitioned to this summer blend, New England and the rest of the Northeast where winter tends to linger (cue today's snowstorm) have not transitioned yet. When we do, it will be noticeable at the pump.

What Area Pays the Most for Gas in Massachusetts?

Suffolk County currently pays the highest average gas prices in Massachusetts.

Suffolk County pays the most for gasoline in Massachusetts ($4.24 to $3.15) followed by Cape Cod and the Islands, Middlesex, and Berkshire Counties, respectively. Hampshire County pays the least per gallon at $2.93 to $2.89.

