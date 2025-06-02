College life can be tough for students. The culture has not been kind to many students over the years in terms of student safety. The students are young, most likely free of their parents or guardians for the first time and then when you add intoxicants to the mix, it can spell disaster.

For the purpose of this post, we'll focus not on the most dangerous, but the accolade for the least dangerous (most safe) college campus in Massachusetts and that goes to Bay Path University in Longmeadow.

Bay Path has about 2,600 students enrolled for the 2024-2025 year and their commitment to safety is second to none. Regular workshops on topics like personal safety, conflict resolution, and substance abuse prevention empower students to make informed decisions.

Paul Bradbury Paul Bradbury loading...

The Least Dangerous College Campus In Massachusetts

So, what makes Bay Path so safe?

The study in which the #1 safety rating was based on was several key factors to determine campus safety rankings. These included low rates of violent crimes, such as robbery and assault, in and around the campus, as well as minimal incidents of residence hall date violence and rape. -niche.com

Bay Path excels in these metrics, with crime rates significantly lower than state and national averages for college campuses. Additionally, the university reported few arrests related to alcohol or drug violations. Student reviews also played a critical role, with many praising the campus’s secure atmosphere and the administration’s proactive approach to safety.