The Massachusetts Emojis On Your Phone

If you could describe Massachusetts in emojis, what ten would you pick? The following should encompass the commonwealth of Massachusetts pretty well.

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Emojis.

1. The Shamrock

The amount of residents in MA who are of Irish heritage is about 20%, more than anywhere else in the country. Boston is certainly wicked Irish, broth-ah. From the St. Patrick's Day parade, to endless Irish bars to the Boston Celtics, we are plenty Irish.

2. The Baseball

Fenway Park in Boston, MA is "America's oldest ballpark" as well as "America's most beloved ballpark". Since 1912, the Boston Red Sox have been entertaining fans with many a World Series win even through the 86 year drought. Pittsfield, MA is also famous for baseball.

3. The Rainbow

We certainly can be a progressive bunch who celebrates diversity and equality for all walks of life. Massachusetts was the first state to legalize gay marriage in 2004.

4. The Money Man

Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states to live in. From home and prices to groceries to gas, the cost of living here is a lot. 1 in 5 people say they will leave in the coming years due to the cost of living here. Massachusetts is also known for a high median of income and our minimum wage is $15.00/hr.

5. The Pizza Slice

Massachusetts sure loves its pizza. Who doesn't love pizza? Dave Portnoy's only perfect score (10) was Monte's in Lynn, MA.

6. The Gold Medal

Massachusetts is number one in health care and education. Massachusetts has the best overall health care system in the country, according to an annual ranking released Thursday by The Commonwealth Fund, a New York City-based foundation that conducts independent research on health care issues. Massachusetts has the highest percentage of bachelor's, graduate or professional degree holders among all states, and the quality of universities in the state is second only to Connecticut, WalletHub says.

7. The Donut

Although Dunkin' dropped the "donuts" from is name in its branding, the coffee and donut chain still rules Massachusetts. There needs to be an iced coffee emoji.

8. The Lobster

Gloucester, MA! Lobster is a top favorite in Boston seafood restaurants as well as up and down the New England coast. And Boston, with its waterfront location and nearby commercial fishing piers, gets the freshest, tastiest, and most succulent lobsters right off the boats.

9. The Snowfall

The winters in Massachusetts over the last few years have been mild. Is this a trend or something more permanent? We'll see. If you don't embrace winter here, you'll most likely hate Massachusetts. The six months of GRAY can be awful!

