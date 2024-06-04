The Meaning Behind The Star and The ‘X’ In Massachusetts
Driving around in Massachusetts, you may have noticed over the years, that some folks have a star or multiple stars on their home. You've probably seen one on a barn as well. What is that?
Americana Barn Stars
Well, there are two answers. One is correct and the other is a wildly funny myth.
The stars are usually made of metal, some are made of wood and they are called Amish Barn Stars. Their origin goes way back to the 1700's and gained some popularity after the civil war.
Some say they just bring "good luck", others sport them for a more religious meaning.
Black: Protection by the binding or mixing elements or curses
White: Purity and energy
Yellow: Health and godliness
Blue: Spirituality and peace
Brown: Earth and strength
Green: Fertility, growth and successfulness
Orange: Prosperity
Red: Emotions, passion and creativity
Violet: Sacredness -agdaily.com
Sample Barn Stars
The meaning of a red or white 'X' on Massachusetts buildings
Something else that piques people's curiosity besides the barn stars, is the mysterious "X" on some dilapidated buildings.
In actuality, it means that it has been deemed unsafe for first responders.
A red X does not mean that the building is in immediate danger of collapse. Also, a building with an X on it does not indicate that an owner has not paid their taxes, nor does it mean that the property is not insured.