The Most Common STD In Massachusetts

The Most Common STD In Massachusetts

Getty Images

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are still taboo in today's society. Although embarrassing and still heavily stigmatized, hence the name change to "STI", Massachusetts is lower on the list of states that have the most.

The most common STD in America is human papilloma virus or HPV. Almost everyone who is sexually active will get HPV at some point. HPV can go asymptomatic or show up as most commonly genital warts. It can lead to cancer, however.

Gardasil Vaccine for HPV

Getty Images
loading...

What is the most reported STD in Massachusetts?

Chlamydia.

Getty Images
loading...

Chlamydia is the most common STD in Massachusetts at a rate of 361.3 cases per 100,000 people. But Massachusetts ranks highest for primary and secondary syphilis at 35th in the nation, though the rate of infection is lower than chlamydia at 8.9 cases per 100,000 people. -testing.com

Updated number: 385 per 100,000.

Chlamydia is a bacterial infection that can be successfully treated with antibiotics.

What Are the Symptoms of Chlamydia? 

For men:

  • Discharge from the penis
  • Burning urination
  • Testicular pain and swelling

For women:

Getty Images
loading...

There has been an uptick in syphilis across the country, there was a 9% increase in 2022. Other sexually transmitted diseases were down or flat, however, according to the AP.

The best way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases is abstinence. Using condoms in the proper fashion is still the best possible alternative.

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born

Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM